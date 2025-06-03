AiMeD lauds govt’s progressive reforms in public procurement

New Delhi, June 3: The Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) on Tuesday praised the government for progressive reforms in public procurement and the robust judicial support that ensured the reiteration of the country's commitment to Atmanirbharta in healthcare which became a national imperative post-Covid.

With policy, regulations, and the judicial framework now aligned, Indian manufacturers look forward to a level playing field for tenders.

"We heartily welcome the initiatives of the Government, the policymakers, and the Judiciary in driving a long-overdue move towards fairness in procurement," said Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator, AiMeD.

"The word is now loud and clear: preference to foreigners over Indians is not only archaic -- it is no longer legally tenable," Nath added.

His comments come as the European Union (EU) members on Monday voted to restrict imports of Chinese medical devices, delivering a blow to a key industry under Beijing’s high-tech manufacturing strategy.

Nath noted that the Indian government has issued a series of consistent and unabashed directives not to discriminate against Indian manufacturers.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals cautioned against the exclusion of homegrown manufacturers simply for lacking foreign regulatory approval certifications such as USFDA or CE.

“AiMeD welcomes each of these as groundbreaking measures towards a more inclusive and self-sufficient procurement system,” Nath said.

It also cited the Supreme Court's 2025 judgment in the Gwalior Municipal Corporation case which deprecated exclusionary clauses assuming Indian incapability by multinationals. Although the case dealt with municipal procurement, the judgment established the general principle of fairness in competition, and by extension, a precedent that can be applied across industries.

"This judicial clarity provided an additional boost of confidence to the manufacturers in India and sends an emphatic message to the tendering authorities to introspect and improve," said Nath.

"With policy, legislation, and industry capability now aligned, we think this is a watershed moment for manufacturers domestically.

"Particularly for those innovating diagnostics, surgical, and therapeutic devices, this is a window of opportunity to scale impact," he said.

