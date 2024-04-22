Advances in treatment methodologies discussed at Rheumatology Conference

Hyderabad, April 21: Advanced treatment methodologies for rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases were discussed at the two day Clinical Rheumatology Conference 2024, which concluded here on Sunday.

More than 400 rheumatologists from across the country attended the conference held at KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad.

The biennial event featured a diverse array of topics ranging from Rheumatoid Arthritis to rare rheumatic conditions and proved to be a unique and enriching experience for all attendees, said the organisers.

The conference was inaugurated by Dr. B. Bhaskar Rao, CMD of KIMS Hospitals, and Dr. Minu Bajpai, Executive Director of National Boards of Examinations. Led by Dr. Sarath Chandra Mouli Veeravalli, the organizing secretary, and Dr. Molly Thabah, the Scientific Chair, CRC2024 emphasized case based discussions, providing valuable insights into the most challenging cases treated by experienced rheumatologists.

Highlights of CRC 2024 included the introduction of an image competition, which received an overwhelming response, and a Rheumatology quiz for trainees, fostering engagement and knowledge sharing among young rheumatologists.

Additionally, 260 case abstracts were submitted from across India, showcasing the depth and breadth of rheumatology research in the country.

"I am delighted to witness the unprecedented success of the Clinical Rheumatology Conference 2024, which has attracted 400 delegates due to its innovative format focusing on interactive patient case scenarios. Rheumatological diseases impact individuals across all strata of society, emphasising the urgent need for public awareness.

"KIMS Institute and the Indian Rheumatology Association (IRA) are advancing this cause, with Dr. Sarath Chandra Mouli and his team at KIMS demonstrated exemplary dedication to patient care and medical education," said Dr. Minu Bajpai, Executive Director, National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences.

"As the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences launches initiatives like the joint accreditation scheme and a fellowship in Artificial Intelligence, we aim to bridge the gap in specialist availability and enhance technology literacy among clinicians, ultimately improving patient care, research, and medical education," he added.

"We are thrilled with the success of CRC 2024 and the enthusiastic participation of rheumatologists from across the country. The conference has provided a valuable opportunity for us to exchange knowledge, discuss challenging cases, and further our understanding of rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases," said Dr. Sarath Chandra Mouli Veeravalli.