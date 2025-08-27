Adults with heart disease must have the COVID, flu, and pneumonia vaccines

New Delhi, Aug 27: Adults with cardiovascular disease must be immunised against conditions such as Covid-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), pneumonia, herpes zoster (shingles), and other diseases, according to new recommendations released by the American College of Cardiology (ACC).

The guidance also provides detailed evidence for each vaccine recommendation and answers to frequently asked questions to guide conversations between clinicians and patients.

“Vaccination against communicable respiratory diseases and other serious diseases is critical for people with heart disease, but barriers exist to ensuring people are educated on which vaccines to get, how often to get them, and why they are important,” said Paul Heidenreich, chair of the CCG writing committee.

“With this document, we want to encourage clinicians to have these conversations and help their patients manage vaccination as part of a standard prevention and treatment plan,” Heidenreich added.

People with heart disease have a higher risk of infection when exposed to a respiratory virus and a higher risk of adverse outcomes, including hospitalisation and death.

Studies have shown that vaccines are highly effective in reducing these risks; however, a recent study showed that only 30 per cent of primary care physicians are assessing their patients’ vaccination status at clinic visits.

An annual flu vaccine is recommended for all adults to reduce cardiovascular morbidity, cardiovascular mortality, and all-cause death. However, nasal versions of the vaccine are not recommended in patients over 50.

Pneumococcal vaccine, recommended for adults 19 or older with heart disease, can protect against pneumonia, bacteremia, and meningitis, and the related risk of hospitalisation and death.

The ACC also recommended heart patients receive the seasonal Covid vaccine, and the RSV vaccine for adults 75 or older and for adults aged 50–74 with heart disease. This, it said, will protect against lower respiratory disease that can result in hospitalisation and death. Current guidance recommends a single dose, rather than annual vaccination.

The Concise Clinical Guidance (CCG) mainly focuses on respiratory vaccines but also offers guidance based on emerging evidence that other vaccines -- such as the herpes zoster (shingles) vaccine, which may offer cardiovascular protective benefits.

The shingles vaccine is recommended for adults 50 or older to protect against the increased risk of stroke and heart attack when infected.

--IANS



