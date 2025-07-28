A youngster in Hyderabad passes away while playing badminton

Hyderabad, July 28: A youth died of suspected cardiac arrest while playing badminton with friends in Hyderabad.

Gundla Rakesh, 25, suddenly collapsed on the court and died while playing the game at an indoor stadium in Nagole on Sunday night.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

Rakesh, who was playing the doubles game, had picked up the shuttlecock and was about to serve when he suddenly collapsed. Those playing with him and others on the adjoining court rushed towards him, and one of them apparently performed Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

The youth was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Rakesh, son of Gundla Venkateshwarlu, former deputy sarpanch of Tallada village in Khammam district, was employed at a private company in Hyderabad.

In a similar incident in March 2023, a man collapsed and died while playing badminton in Hyderabad.

Shyam Yadav, 38, a private employee, suffered cardiac arrest while playing the game with his friends at Jayashankar Indoor Stadium, Lalapet.

Telugu states have witnessed a series of such tragic deaths in recent years.

Young individuals succumbed to sudden heart attacks while working out at a gym, playing sports or attending to their daily chores. CCTV footage of these incidents went viral on social media.

At least 10 such incidents were reported in the Telugu states during 2023.

On February 25, 2023, a 19-year-old collapsed and died while dancing at a wedding of his relative in the Nirmal district of Telangana.

A 24-year-old police constable died of cardiac arrest while working out at a gym in Hyderabad on February 22, the same year.

On February 20, 2023, a man collapsed and died during a Haldi ceremony as part of the wedding of his relative in Hyderabad. The 40-year-old man was applying turmeric to the groom when he suddenly collapsed and died before he could be taken to a hospital.

In September 2023, a youth died of cardiac arrest while dancing at a Ganesh mandap in Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh.

Prasad, 26, was dancing with his friend as part of the festivities when he suddenly collapsed. He was shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

