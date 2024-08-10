8 medics from India, Europe and US selected as ‘Vattikuti Explorers’

Michigan, Aug 10: Eight medical practitioners from India, Europe and the US have been selected as ‘Vattikuti Explorers’ by robotic surgery leader Vattikuti Foundation, it was announced on Saturday. The selection of these medics followed a global initiative that attracted scores of applicants from 10 countries Belgium, Egypt, India, Italy, Nepal, Romania, Spain, Turkey, the UK and the US.

Those selected from India are Yashi Singh from MGM Medical College, Navi Mumbai and Sanjana Mahesh from JIPMER, Karaikal, Puducherry. Singh has published papers on ethics in the medical profession. She is preparing to practice medicine and surgery and is committed to spreading awareness and counselling her patients.

Others are Maryam Imran from University College London and Raghav Khanna from King’s College London, both from the UK; Ilario Slaverio from the University of Padua, Italy; Margherita Ciabattini from Saint Raphael Hospital, Italy; and Alexandru Duda from Iuliu Hatieganu University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Romania. Julio Yanes from the University of Miami School of Medicine, Miami, Florida, was also selected.



The inaugural cohort of eight ‘Vattikuti Explorers’ programme will attend the Jr Orsi’s Summer School in Ghent, Belgium, from August 19-21. “Through this programme, the Explorers will have a unique opportunity to connect with established robotic surgeons who are eager to mentor them on a one-to-one basis while also helping them expand their professional networks,” said Dr Mahendra Bhandari, CEO, US-based Vattikuti Foundation.

The three day intensive open and robotic basic surgical training programme will be conducted by eight medical experts with exposure to a range of robotic systems, said the Foundation. The selection was based on expression of interest in research, innovation, and use of modern technology and a strong desire to advance the world of medicine and surgery.

The Explorers will be given training to the basics of robotic surgery, surgery training on different robotic systems, as well as basic surgical skill tasks and high quality lectures. They will also experience a wet lab to gain hands on practice with real tissues, simulation of real scenarios, mastery of systems, error management, skill assessment, and team coordination.