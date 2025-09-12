75,000 health camps planned under government’s Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan

New Delhi, Sep 12: With 75,000 health camps across the country, the upcoming Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan aims to address the health and nutritional needs of mother and child.

The campaign will be launched by PM Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, which falls on September 17. It will run till October 2.

The 75,000 health camps will be organised at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres, and healthcare centres in the country. The health camps will provide essential services specifically designed to address the healthcare needs of women and children.

“Women’s health is the strength of every household! As part of the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan from 17th September to 2nd October 2025, 75,000 health camps are being held at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and Community Health Centers to address the specific health and nutrition needs of women and children,” said the Ministry of Health in a post on social media platform X.

“Join this movement, visit your nearest camp, and secure a healthier future for your family,” it added.

Under the campaign, Poshan Maah will also be observed at all Anganwadis to promote nutrition, health awareness, and overall well-being.

Earlier, announcing the Campaign, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said that the “initiative aims to strengthen healthcare services for women and children across India, ensuring better access, quality care, and awareness."

"Together, these measures aim to build healthier families and empowered communities across the country," he added.

This will support the Central government's "vision of inclusive healthcare", said Nadda, while also calling on the private hospitals and healthcare stakeholders to come forward and be "an integral part of this Jan Bhagidaari Abhiyaan."

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association, Delhi Medical Association, and other industry bodies and hospitals have lauded the initiative and extended their support.

The DMA called it “a visionary step towards ensuring better access, quality care, and overall well-being for families across India”.

The campaign "reflects the government's commitment to building a healthier and empowered society under the guiding spirit of India First,” it added.

--IANS