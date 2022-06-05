5 mental health podcasts to help ease a tough day

New Delhi, June 5: Mental wellness has become an increasingly popular topic in recent years, partly due to the pandemic, which was a difficult time for many of us personally, but also due to prevalent external factors such as world news and social media.

In the midst of this chaos, we seek solace in order to sleep better, feel less overwhelmed, or simply relax after a long day. In this age of visual fatigue and 'doom scrolling,' audio - both music and podcasts -- is becoming increasingly important. Recognizing the value of audio, Spotify's new initiative, 'Pause with Spotify', aims to create a mental wellness ecosystem of content, experts, and advocates who can simplify and share relatable conversations with anyone looking for relevant resources.

Here are a few examples:

The Pause playlist - this brings together podcast episodes and songs that will help you take a break, when you need it, where you need it. Updated every mid month, the playlist will focus on different aspects of mental wellness. Current theme: mindfulness.

The All is Well playlist - Episodes from across different podcasts, curated to nourish your mind and soul.

Here are also a few of the best podcasts catering to mental health needs - whether you want straight science, apt advice, or just listen to real life experiences of others like you.

Yours Mentally Podcast - The podcast discusses issues that are on all of our minds, but we are afraid to speak up on. Hosted by 3 teenagers with the help of multiple mental health professionals, the podcast aims to help listeners get answers to their questions that they may not get elsewhere.

Let's Talk About Mental Health - Each week, writer/host Jeremy Godwin looks at one aspect of mental health and provides straightforward, practical advice based on quality research and his own experience of learning how to live with anxiety and depression -- so you can get tips that actually work from someone who understands what it's like to go through mental health challenges

New Mindset, Who Dis? - A podcast that has no gurus, no fluff, and no preaching of generic life advice. Just unfiltered thoughts on self-help, wellness, and mindsets with practical and personal insights on how to live a purposeful life.

Take a Pause with Varun Duggirala - Does the daily hustle make you anxious and overwhelmed? Join Varun as he sheds light on concepts and real-life stories that will motivate you, and build the right mindset.

The Sarah Jane Show - Sarah engages in a friendly conversation with a few incredible people who share their experiences and knowledge to inspire listeners. She also shares her own thoughts and ideas that can help you live the best life.

If you still cannot make up your mind, Spotify's Wellness hub has a collection of playlists and podcasts that will help you navigate through a few of the most common issues we face on a daily basis. Go to the Spotify app, type 'Wellness' in the search bar, and pick your audio of choice.