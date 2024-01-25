360 volunteers donate blood in PGI-Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Jan 24: More than 360 volunteers, comprising doctors, nurses, technicians, students and personnel and officials of the CRPF and the CISF, donated blood in a programme, organised by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here on Wednesday.

About 75 volunteers were denied donation owing to time constraint and health reasons, a statement by the PGIMER said.

Twenty-seven volunteers also pledged organ donations at the camp. They were registered with the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization.

To boost the morale of donors, officials were among the first donors.

The camp was inaugurated by PGIMER Director, Prof Vivek Lal, and was conducted by a team of doctors from the Department of Blood Transfusion. Medical Superintendent Vipin Koushal and other senior officials were present.

Prof Lal encouraged the enthusiastic volunteers and appreciated the efforts of the security department of the institute for this social cause as well as a patriotic gesture remembering Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in such a way. The camp was conducted under the supervision of Chief Security Officer Gursharan Singh Korey.