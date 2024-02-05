36 prisoners test HIV positive in Lucknow jail

Lucknow, Feb 4: Thirty-six prisoners lodged in Lucknow District Jail have tested positive for HIV infection, pushing the total caseload of viral infection in the prison to 47.

All HIV-infected patients are receiving treatment at a hospital in Lucknow. Before the fresh 36 cases, 11 prisoners had earlier tested positive for HIV.

The diagnosis came as part of health tests conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department in December 2023.

As part of the prisoners' treatment, the jail administration has started counselling for the infected prisoners.

The authorities have been vigilant after these cases were reported and allowed dietary changes for the infected people.

A jail official said that the diet of infected prisoners had been increased.

Also, all the prisoners found positive have been kept under the observation of doctors.

They are receiving treatment at KGMU's Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) Centre.

The health screening of prisoners was carried out on the orders of the state AIDS Control Society, said Ashish Tiwari, Jail Superintendent, Lucknow.