Guwahati’s Rs 177-Cr ICSS project picks up pace with 1,000 CCTVs installed

Guwahati, Nov 13: The city is gearing up for a major technological boost as the Guwahati Smart City Limited (GSCL) accelerates the rollout of the Intelligent City Surveillance System (ICSS), a large-scale monitoring network designed to enhance public safety, streamline traffic management and strengthen crowd control across the city.

The Rs 177-crore ICSS project has been taken up after the earlier Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) failed to take off and remained incomplete.

GSCL has since upgraded to more comprehensive system using advanced surveillance and analytics technology to address traffic congestion and public management more effectively. The ICSS will be jointly operated by GSCL and Assam Police.

The ICSS is expected to substantially improve policing and administrative response by enabling faster action, aiding investigations, deterring crime and traffic violations, reducing congestion, and supporting disaster management.

Citywide surveillance network takes shape

Installation work under the Rs 177-crore ICSS project is progressing steadily. According to Mugdha Jyoti Dev Mahanta, Deputy Managing Director of GSCL, the surveillance network will comprise 2,000 CCTV cameras spread across the Guwahati metropolitan area.

“Under the ICSS project, a total of 2,000 CCTV cameras will be installed across the city including 1,750 CCTV bullet cameras and 250 CCTV PTZ cameras. Installation of around 1,000 cameras has already been completed in various parts of the city,” Mahanta said.

Speaking about the project progress he added, “The work on the ICSS project started in September last year. Currently, this project work is ongoing. The project will be completed in the new year.”

Public-safety systems integrated into the project

Alongside CCTV monitoring, the project includes several systems designed to improve emergency response and real-time communication.

These include 20 Public Announcement System sound boxes, 20 Emergency Call Boxes for reporting urgent situations, 10 Variable Message Displays for traffic and public updates, and environmental sensors to track air quality and related parameters.

The infrastructure will be supported by an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) and four Viewing Centres that will function as operational hubs.

Mahanta confirmed that the ICCC and a Disaster Recovery Centre at Khanapara are close to completion.

“The team at the Control Centre will monitor the city through CCTV footage and issue instructions to traffic police as required,” he said.

The surveillance network will cover crime-prone pockets, accident-prone stretches, major traffic corridors, and densely populated public spaces.

The system's reach will extend up to the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, excluding the National Highway segment running through the city.

Assam Police has already mapped critical locations for CCTV and equipment installation, and GSCL is executing the project based on this plan.

Many of these improvements will be powered by AI-driven analytics capable of detecting suspicious activities and issuing instant alerts.