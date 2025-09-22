Zubeen Garg farewell: Controlled procession, live telecast, NH-37 closed till 2 pm

Guwahati, Sept 22: The Assam government is planning a fitting farewell for cultural icon Zubeen Garg at his under-construction samadhisthal in Kamarkuchi, Sonapur, on September 23.

The mortal remains of the legendary artiste, currently placed at Bhogeshwar Barua Stadium for the public to pay their last respects, will be taken out of the stadium on Tuesday morning at 7:30 am.

“We are planning to take the body out at around 7:30 am. There might be a slight delay of a few minutes, but for now, that’s the timing,” said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during his visit to the site on Monday morning.

The Chief Minister added that the stretch of National Highway 37 from Jorabat to the samadhisthal would be closed to the general public until 2 pm.

“Zubeen’s body will be carried in an ambulance, accompanied by family members and close relatives. The ambulance will be followed by a small bus for other near and dear ones. No other vehicles will be allowed, and there will be no procession,” he said.

The Chief Minister also confirmed that the entire journey and subsequent proceedings would be televised live across television channels.

“I have requested DIPR to install televisions in public spaces and open areas to broadcast the final rites and procession of Zubeen Garg for the entire state to witness,” he told the press.

Sarma added that several dignitaries are expected to attend the farewell, including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju representing the Centre, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, among others. “A delegation from Arunachal Pradesh is also expected to be present for the funeral,” he said.

He also informed that schools, colleges and universities across the state will remain close on Tuesday.

Emphasising the need for calm, Sarma also urged the public to maintain decorum and respect the solemnity of the occasion.

“There are some individuals who may intentionally try to disrupt the process; not out of sentiment or emotion, but with other motives. Strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt the proceedings. We want to give a fitting farewell to our beloved Zubeen, and everyone must cooperate to make it peaceful,” he said.

The Chief Minister’s remarks followed reports of attempts by some to create disturbances at Sarusajai Stadium and the airport when Garg’s body was flown into Guwahati from Delhi on Sunday morning.