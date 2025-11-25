Zubeen Garg death probe: Commission extends deadline for statements till December 12

Guwahati, Nov 25: The one-man commission probing the death of music icon Zubeen Garg has extended the date for recording statements and submission of evidence till December 12, officials said on Monday.

The commission, headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia, had begun recording statements and receiving evidence in connection with the incident from November 3. The earlier deadline was November 21, but it has now been extended, the commission's member-secretary Aroop Pathak said.

In a notice issued on Fri-day, Pathak stated that all having knowledge of the facts and circumstances relating to the above incident can submit their statements by way of a duly notarised affidavit till December 12 from 10:30 am to 4 pm on all days except Sundays.

“All persons intending to furnish their statements before the Commission must also provide a list of documents in support of the facts stated in the affidavit, on which they propose to rely, along with the originals or true copies of such documents in their possession or control,” the notice stated.

“It further said that they must also mention the names and addresses of the persons or authorities from whom the remaining documents may be obtained, in case such documents are not in their possession or control.”

The Commission headed by a sitting judge of Gauhati High Court was constituted by the Assam government to inquire into the facts and circumstances leading to the unfortunate death of Zubeen Garg in Singapore on September 19.

The Commission will also ascertain the sequence of events in the period preceding and following the incident and also examine whether there were any lapses, acts of omission or commission, or negligence on the part of any individual, authority, or institution connected with the incident.

The commission will also ascertain whether any external factors, including the possibility of foul play, conspiracy, or unlawful acts, contributed to or were connected with the incident.

