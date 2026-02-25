Zubeen Garg case: Hundreds march in Dispur, seek fast-track court, NRI arrests

Guwahati, Feb 25: Demands for justice in the untimely death of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg spilled onto the streets on Wednesday as members of Axomiya Yuva Mancha and Axomiya Mahila Mancha attempted to gherao Janata Bhawan in Dispur.

Hundreds of protesters marched from Super Market towards Janata Bhawan, raising slogans and demanding the constitution of a fast-track court to expedite proceedings in the case related to Garg’s death.

The demonstrators alleged delays in the justice process and accused the state government of inaction.





“The Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister visited Assam several times after the demise of Garg, but they never once visited his Zubeen Kshetra. They did not even mention the ongoing justice process,” said Jadab Gogoi, Central Committee President of Axomiya Yuva Mancha.

Issuing a warning to the state leadership, he added, “We want to warn the Chief Minister - if Zubeen Garg does not get justice in the coming days, the government will fail to get justice from the people in the 2026 elections.”

Another member of the organisation questioned the handling of the investigation, particularly regarding individuals allegedly present at the scene.

“From Day 1, without any compromise, we have raised our voice for justice. The biggest concern is why the Chief Minister could not arrest the Singapore NRIs who were present on the same yacht. Five individuals were accused, but seven to eight others who were present were not. Is someone protecting them?” he said.

Another demonstrator criticised what he termed repeated adjournments in court proceedings. “We are not going to accept dates after dates in court. We want to know when justice will prevail. The accused in Singapore must also be brought here. How long will we wait?” he asked.

Protesters also raised slogans against alleged political interference in the case. Some participants reiterated separate demands for sealing the Indo-Bangladesh border and deporting illegal Bangladeshi nationals from the state.

Security personnel were deployed at Last Gate to prevent the demonstrators from advancing towards Janata Bhawan.