Zubeen Garg case: Chargesheet within 3 months; CM to brief Singapore envoy soon

Guwahati, Oct 8: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, expressed confidence that the Assam Police would file the chargesheet in the Zubeen Garg death probe within three months, despite procedural delays linked to international coordination with Singapore.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of an event in Tinsukia, Sarma said the state police are working actively to ensure the investigation proceeds “on the right path without unnecessary delay”.

“The Assam Police will successfully file the chargesheet within the required time. While there have been minor delays due to the non-arrival of certain individuals from Singapore, the government is taking necessary steps to address the matter,” Sarma said.

On jurisdictional challenges, Sarma said he plans to brief the Singapore Ambassador in Delhi later this month to strengthen cooperation.

“We need access to video footage from the hotel and yacht, along with statements from those who operated the cruise. These are crucial for our investigation. I am confident the Singapore Police will assist us, given the good relations between Assam and Singapore. Will meet and brief Singapore Ambassador in Delhi later this month,” he noted.

The Chief Minister confirmed that Singapore authorities have already sent the forensic report, a development that, he claimed, has boosted the state’s confidence in meeting the legal timeline.

“With the forensic report in hand, we don’t foresee any major issues in filing the chargesheet on time,” he affirmed.

He also stressed that the state machinery is treating the case with utmost seriousness.

“We are committed to ensuring the accused are brought to book. Usually, we are given three months to complete the process, and we will file the chargesheet within that timeframe,” the Chief Minister concluded.