Zoo Road incident: Guwahati cop reserved closed for recording video without consent

Guwahati, Nov 15: The traffic police personnel, who recorded the video of the heavily intoxicated woman despite pleas and requests to stop recording, have been sent to reserve closed on Wednesday.

According to sources, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, summoned the police official after the video of the woman went viral on social media platforms.

In the viral video, the woman was repeatedly pleading in an inebriated state to stop recording the video and take her to the police station instead, however, the accused police official, Raju Koiri, continued to record her video.

Meanwhile, action against other officials present at the spot during the time of the incident is yet to be taken.

Notably, the woman created a ruckus atop the Shraddhanjali flyover on November 12 after she was stopped by traffic police for riding her motorcycle without a helmet.

According to the video available on the social media platform, the intoxicated woman resorted to unruly behaviour while vehemently resisting the police intervention. She also tore off the nameplate from the uniform of one of the officers.

She was saying, “Take me to the police station instead of making a video. You are recording the video only for publicity.”