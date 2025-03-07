YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia grilled by Crime Branch following obscene remarks on IGL

Guwahati, March 7: YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, on Friday was grilled for about 3 and a half hours at the Panbazar Crime Branch office in Guwahati.

Allahbadia was summoned to Guwahati following a controversial remark made by him at a reality show called “India’s Got Latent” (IGL) that sparked widespread debates and controversies, inviting police investigations and legal action.

Along with Allahbadia, fellow YouTubers Ashish Chanchalani and Apoorva Mukhija were also embroiled in the controversy.

He appeared before the Crime Branch in Guwahati on Friday morning, following his arrival in the city on Thursday evening.

Notably, Allahbadia and Mukhija appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) in New Delhi where they were quizzed for hours.

Speaking to a national newswire, the NCW panel’s chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said their comments were “simply not acceptable.”

Ashish Chanchalani appeared before the Guwahati Crime Branch last week.

Speaking to the press, Joint Commisioner of Police, Guwahati, Ankur Jain said, “Ashish Chanchalani showed up for interrogation at the Crime Branch. He has complied with our inquiry. We will phone him if necessary, but we are not currently calling him again.”

Earlier, the Supreme Court granted Allahbadia interim protection from arrest over his comments on the show, while describing his comments as “vulgar” and noting that his “dirty mind” has brought disgrace to the society.

The controversy surrounding these remarks continues to spark public debate on social media and among legal experts.

On February 10, the Guwahati Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against several high-profile YouTubers, including Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchalani, Apoorva Mukhija, Samay Raina, and others for allegedly promoting obscenity online.

The case, filed under Cyber Police Station Case No. 03/2025, is being investigated by the Guwahati Crime Branch, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had informed.

The FIR has been lodged under sections 79, 95, 294, and 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.