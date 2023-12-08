Youths from elite societies fall prey to drugs: Guwahati Police Commissioner

Guwahati, Dec 8: Hours after the recovery of cocaine and MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamin), Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah on Friday said that a large number of youths from elite families fall prey to substance abuse.

While addressing a press conference, Barah said, “The illicit drugs are generally consumed in the parties of youths belonging to high society. A large number of children from elite families are falling to cocaine and other drugs.”

Speaking on the recovery of the drugs, the commissioner said, “During the operation, the apprehended Digbijoy Navis alias Diki supplied the cocaine. We recovered 33 grams of cocaine and 11.66 grams of MDMA from their possession. These illicit drugs were supplied in small quantities from Delhi.”

Barah informed that they have received crucial information from the mobile phone seized from the drug peddler. He said, “We have received a lot of information about where the drugs were to be supplied. We also came to know that a few hotels and pubs are also involved in this racket.”

The Police Commissioner refrained from announcing the names of the hotels and pubs for “the sake of further investigation.”

He further informed that these drugs are also supplied in various locations in Meghalaya for use in music parties.

Diganta Barah urged parents to remain vigil about whom their children are involved with or what they are doing. He said, “There are some intoxicating substances that cost too much. The racket had been working in Guwahati for many years. They bring the items from Delhi and sell them in the city to a few youths belonging to rich families at parties. A lot of children from good family backgrounds are falling prey to substance abuse.”

“The youths carry the drugs to parties in luxury hotels located on the outskirts of Guwahati and Meghalaya. For this, the parents need to remain vigil about what their children are doing or where they are going,” he added.

It has come to the fore that Diki is a resident of Guwahati and owns a tattoo shop.

So far, two persons have been detained for further questioning.