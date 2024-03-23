Youth found dead under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati

Guwahati, Mar 23: In a shocking incident, a youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati on Saturday.

As per sources, the youth was found dead inside House No. 40 in Hatigaon's Shankar Path of Guwahati.



The deceased youth has been identified as Pradeep Das from Lakhimpur and he was working at a restaurant in the city.

The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, and police are currently investigating the matter.

