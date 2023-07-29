Youth found dead under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jul 29: In a tragic incident a youth was found dead at a garage under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati’s Beharbari Chariali on Saturday.

The deceased youth has been identified as Vikas Kumar Singh who was an employee of the Garage named ‘Avinash Body Garage’.

Following the incident Basistha Police reached the spot and took the body for post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway.