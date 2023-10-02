Youth falls prey to 'honey-trapping' in Guwahati; case registered

Guwahati, Oct 2: A shocking incident took place in Guwahati, where a youth originally from Jharkhand became a victim of a honey-trapping fraud case in the city.

The victim, identified as Raj Kiran, was residing in Guwahati’s Parlay Residency, a residential complex located in Jayanagar.

As per sources, the victim was in a relationship with a girl from Delhi and started staying together.

However, their relationship took a negative turn when the girl started demanding money from the victim.

The accused girl reportedly demanded over Rs. 1 crore from the victim, which eventually came to the attention of his family.

It may be mentioned that Raj was held captive at his residence by the girl with the help of her associates and she also took away his phone so that he couldn’t contact anyone.

The victim, however, contacted his family member with another spare phone, following which his family member lodged a complaint against the girl.

Further investigation is underway.