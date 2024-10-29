Youth body protests against Assam govt's shortcomings; writes to PM

Guwahati, Oct 29: The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) led a protest in Guwahati on Monday, demanding government accountability over issues like the alleged recruitment scandals, financial mismanagement, and alleged looting of public assets by the Himanta Biswa Sarma administration.

Held near Guwahati Club rotary, the protest attracted participation from citizens who voiced concerns over the State's current governance and practices that, according to DYFI, heavily burdened the people of Assam.

Following the protest, DYFI submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging immediate intervention. In the memorandum, they demanded transparency through a public “white paper” on the assets of the CM, ministers, and MLAs, as well as an explanation of decisions around the transfer of forest land to private entities.

The organisation pledged to continue the protest until corrective actions are taken, asserting that only transparency and accountability could restore the trust of Assam's youth in the current administration.

DYFI accused the government of fostering nepotism and corruption in recruitment processes, specifically regarding appointments in Assam Secretariat and police department. They highlighted that over 150 relatives of officials have reportedly been appointed through manipulated interviews, bypassing open competition.

Moreover, allegations were made regarding the continuation of corrupt practices, dating back to previous administrations, involving the retention and promotion of officials implicated in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) scandal. DYFI claimed that the State government, despite investigation reports identifying the involved parties, has failed to hold them accountable, allowing them to maintain or even go ahead further in their roles.

Additionally, DYFI raised concerns over the financial decisions the government is taking. The organisation alleged that the State's debt burden has reached an alarming Rs. 1.57 lakh crore, partly due to loans taken to meet administrative costs, salaries, and bonuses rather than investing in productive sectors.

The DYFI criticized the State's decision to incur heavy loans while failing to generate adequate revenue, warning of an impending financial crisis as forewarned by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

Further accusations involved the alleged appropriation of public assets and lands by ministers and MLAs. DYFI leaders claimed that high-ranking officials and their families have accumulated extensive private properties across the State, often at the expense of Assam's environmental resources, including deforestation of protected areas.

-By Staff Reporter