Youth body accuses Assam CM of playing politics over APSC scam

Guwahati, Feb 14: The Assam State Committee of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of playing politics over the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) scam.

DYFI expressed shock that nine officers, against whom cases were taken up suo motu by the court, continue to hold their positions."The strategic manoeuvring by the Chief Minister has created a favourable environment for the reinstatement of suspended officers linked to the scandal. We strongly protest this development. The Chief Minister is directly responsible for the situation," the youth body alleged."

These officers are Navanita Sarma, Asima Kalita, Amritraj Choudhury, Tridip Roy, Rituraj Doley, Jagadish Brahma, Bikramaditya Bora, Nandita Hazarika, and Swaroop Kumar Bhattacharya," it added.

The organisation has demanded the immediate dismissal of all individuals involved in the APSC scam and the public disclosure of the Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission's report.

The organisation described this as an unprecedented incident, alleging that the Chief Minister prolonged the investigation by forming a Special Investigation Team.(SIT) with individuals of his choice, rather than making public the report of the Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission, which was constituted under court directives.

DYFI further alleged that this was part of a strategic move led by Chief Minister Sarma to protect officials selected through fraudulent means."Despite revelations of serious irregularities in the selection process through police investigations and the judicial commission's inquiry, the Chief Minister has not yet disclosed the commission's findings," it added.

DYFI criticised the government for merely suspending the accused officers, accusing it of shirking responsibility.

"Some of these suspended officers are now on the verge of being reinstated, thanks to the ambiguous stance taken by the government's counsel in the court. If these officers are reinstated, it would not only paralyse the state administration but also deeply disappoint thousands of educated youths preparing for APSC exams, as well as the general public," it further mentioned.

DYFI cautioned that if Chief Minister Sarma fails to take prompt action, including the dismissal of corrupt officials and the publication of the judicial report, the organisation will be compelled to launch a protest campaign soon.





By

Staff Reporter



