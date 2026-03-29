Youngest candidate Kunki Chowdhury bets on five promises in Central Guwahati contest

Guwahati, March 29: Kunki Chowdhury, the youngest candidate in fray for the ensuing Assam Assembly election, is campaigning with five promises. She is contesting from the Central Guwahati constituency as the opposition candidate.

Following are the excerpts from an interview with the young candidate.

Assam Tribune: First tell us about yourself as not many people of the State know you.

Chowdhury: I did my schooling from Srimanta Shankar Academy school and my bachelors in Mumbai. I did my masters in ‘Education Leadership’ from London and then joined my family business.

AT: Your family is not into politics. Then how come you decided to join politics?

Chowdhury: Yes. My father’s side is not into politics, but my maternal side was into politics and one of my maternal uncles was an MLA from Kalimpong and was involved in the Gorkha movement. The opportunity to join politics came only last month when the Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) approached me and I decided to come to politics to bridge the gap between the government and the society and to do transparent and accountable politics.

AT: Why AJP? There is no regionalism in Assam at present. All the regional parties are with one national party or the other.

Chowdhury: The ideology of the AJP matches mine. AJP’s ideology is ‘Assam first’. It is the same for me. But the opposition parties must come together for stopping the divisive politics of the ruling party.

AT: What are your election promises?

Chowdhury: I am campaigning with five promises. Dealing with artificial floods with better drainage, creating skill hubs for the youth, dealing with the problem of parking, garbage issue and fast rolling out of the gas pipeline scheme.

AT: We have seen you trying your hand in carrom and cricket during campaigning as you have taken a door-to-door approach. Will you be able to cover the entire constituency that way?

Chowdhury: I am trying my best. The workers of the other alliance partners are also doing their best. We should be able to cover the entire constituency.

AT: What do you have to say about your main opponent?

Chowdhury: I wish him well. But he has reached the age of retirement. The State needs young people with new ideas. I admit that the BJP has a strong base, but the Congress also has strong bases in the constituency.

AT: If you lose, will you continue to be in politics?

Chowdhury: I can assure you that even if I lose, I shall be serving the people of the State.

AT: The AJP was formed as a fallout of the anti-CAA movement. What is your opinion about the Act?

Chowdhury: We need to look at it in a holistic way. But I am against the Act?

AT: What is your opinion about the problem of infiltration of illegal foreigners?

Chowdhury: The problem should be dealt as per the Assam Accord. But the present government has made it a communal issue. My stand is very clear. There should be clear division between Indian citizens and illegal foreigners and it should not be turned into a communal issue.