Younger brother stoned to death by elder one in Guwahati

Guwahati, August 6: In a gruesome incident, a man allegedly killed his younger brother by hitting him with a stone on his head in Guwahati on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Roy who was 28 year old and was allegedly killed by his elder brother Hiralal Roy.

Reportedly, an altercation started between the duo over some monetary issue which later turned into a physical fight.

In the heat of the moment, Hiralal allegedly repeatedly hit his younger brother with a stone on his head following which Sunil bled profusely and received severe injuries.

The family members and the locals rushed the victim to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for medical assistance but the doctors declared him brought dead.

The hospital informed the police who later reached GMCH and sent the body for post-mortem reports.

Meanwhile, police have also launched a manhunt for the accused Hiralal as he is absconding since he allegedly committed the crime.



