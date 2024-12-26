Young woman fatally stabbed in Guwahati by rejected suitor, sucummbs to injuries

Guwahati, Dec 26: In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves across Guwahati, a young woman named Moushumi Gogoi lost her life after being brutally attacked by a man whose love proposal she has rejected. The incident occurred in broad daylight at Nahoroni Path, Last Gate.

Moushumi, originally from Dibrugarh and the daughter of a police officer, has been living as a tenant for the past month in Nahoroni path. She was working in an NGO and was waiting for a Rapido ride when the accused Bhupen Das, arrived with a friend in a Swift Dzire car and stabbed her.

According to police reports, Bhupen launched a violent attack on Moushumi, stabbing her multiple times in the neck, abdomen and hands. Gravely injured, she was rushed to the emergency department of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Dr. Abhijit Sarma, Superintendent of GMCH, stated, 'Moushumi was brought in with critical injuries. Despite our best efforts, her condition deteriorated rapidly. She was declared dead at 12.15 pm.'

The accused, Bhupen Das, attempted to end his life after the attack by stabbing himself. He was detained by the police and is admitted to hospital for treatment.

Investigations revealed that Moushumi has previously lodged a complaint against Bhupen for mistreatment. The police are now examining the events leading up to the horrific act.