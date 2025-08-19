World Photography Day: Assam Photojournalists Association felicitates Samir Kar

Guwahati, August 19: The Assam Photojournalists Association celebrated World Photography Day with a special programme at the Guwahati Press Club, where noted photojournalist Samir Kar from Tezpur was felicitated for his contribution to the field.

The event, presided over by Association president Dhaniram Kalita, was graced by eminent Assamese novelist and storyteller Dr. Arupa Patangia Kalita as the chief guest. In her keynote address, Dr. Kalita highlighted the power of photography, describing it as a medium that preserves history and emotions in a single frame.

“A photograph captures a historical moment. Photojournalism has a vast legacy. A special shot can convey what even a book cannot,” she said, citing the renowned war photograph The Valley of the Shadow of Death by Roger Fenton.

She also highlighted the works of acclaimed Indian photographer Raghu Rai, noting, “Raghu Rai has given photojournalism a new dimension, and his body of work deserves serious academic research.”

She further observed that photography is deeply personal and reflects the photographer’s perspective at the moment of capture.

“Photography has an inseparable relationship with the self. It is not merely about visuals but also about vision,” Dr. Kalita remarked, encouraging photojournalists to continue contributing towards building a better and more compassionate society.

As part of the programme, photojournalist Samir Kar was felicitated with a gamusa, seleng chador, a memento, a letter of appreciation, and a cash award of Rs 10,000.

Samir recalled his late father and expressed gratitude to the Association for recognising his work. “This honour is not just for me but also for the journey I have undertaken and the support I have received along the way,” he said.

The event also saw the participation of several media personalities and was attended by key office bearers of the Assam Photojournalists Association.