World Environment Day marked by protest against alleged tree felling for GNB Flyover

Guwahati, June 5: On World Environment Day, a sombre gathering of environmental activists convened near Rabindra Bhawan at Dighalipukhuri, united against the recent “trimming” and translocation of decades-old trees in the area.

Touted as a part of the ongoing GNB Road flyover construction project, the late-night operation has sparked deep concern among citizens who see it as yet another blow to Guwahati’s fragile natural heritage.

Clutching banners and placards, the crowd brought together a cross-section of Guwahati’s concerned public—from seasoned activists to ordinary residents—voicing a shared sorrow at the slow erosion of their city’s greenery.

Though unable to attend personally, renowned litterateur and critic Dr. Hiren Gohain issued a written statement condemning the government’s actions.

"The government's claim that this tree-felling is 'development' is a façade. Cutting down trees under the cover of night is theft, not civic planning. The Chief Minister, who once pledged to protect Guwahati, has instead become an agent of its destruction. But we will not relent. As long as we breathe, we will stand for Guwahati," Gohain wrote.









Citizens gather in front of Rabindra Bhawan to protest against alleged tree felling near Dighalipukhuri. (AT Photo)

Yet the absence of youth at the protest was striking. The gathering was dominated by elderly and middle-aged individuals, raising urgent questions about younger generations’ engagement with pressing ecological issues.

“I can barely walk, yet I made it here because my Guwahati is dying. But where are the youth? Where are the political groups that claim to champion activism and city welfare? Not one showed up. These young leaders are supposed to be our future—but my faith in them is fading,” said retired Dibrugarh University professor Arup Kumar Baruah with palpable anguish.

Highlighting the legal battles surrounding the project, activist Sangita Das introduced Mahesh Deka, a petitioner in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the flyover’s tree felling near the historic Dighalipukhuri pond.

“We petitioned the High Court to stop tree cutting, but the government ignored the order. This is contempt of court. We have filed a fresh appeal and await justice,” Deka alleged.

Adding a chilling note, activist Milin Dutta spoke of a deeper malaise—fear of dissent.

“I heard about several accidents at the flyover site in Chandmari. When I encouraged witnesses to speak out, they hesitated, afraid of punishment. Others warned me—getting bail from Central Jail is no easy task. What kind of democracy breeds this silence? Today, it’s not just Guwahati’s environment dying; it’s our right to dissent and our freedom of speech,” Dutta said.