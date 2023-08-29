Workshop on improvement of criminal justice system held in Guwahati

Guwahati, Aug 29: A special training programme on the improvement of criminal justice system was held at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati today.

The event was held to impart training on proper investigation in criminal cases. Advocate General of Assam Devajit Saikia imparted the training.

Officer-in-charge and Inspector-in-charge from 11 districts including Guwahati, Nagaon, Darrang, Hojai, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nalbari, Udalguri, Biswanath, Tamulpur, Sonitpur were present on the occasion.

Top state police officer including Assam DGP was also present on the occasion. Training has been given for the rigorous investigation of cases and cases on NDPS, women-related, POCSO, murder, etc.