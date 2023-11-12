Woman’s body found in Guwahati apartment; partner absconding

Guwahati, Nov 12: A sensational incident has sent shockwaves among the citizens as another body of a young woman was recovered from an apartment in Guwahati.

According to sources, the body of the young woman was found lying on her bed at Purbasa Apartment located in Sixmile area of the city on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Anju Dorjee, hailing from Bokajan, who was living with her self-proclaimed husband, Moni Khan, (they allegedly didn’t tie the knot officially) on rent at the apartment.

When the owner of the flat visited the apartment, he received a foul smell from the house and immediately informed Dispur Police about the matter.

The police arrived at the spot and recovered the half-decomposed body lying on the bed. The body was then sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the partner of the deceased has reportedly been absconding after the incident came to light and has apparently turned off his mobile phone.

The family members of the deceased have alleged that Moni Khan killed Anju and escaped.