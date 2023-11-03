Woman from Arunachal face racist slurs, assaulted in Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 3: Another shocking incident of racial discrimination has come to light in Guwahati, when a woman from Arunachal Pradesh, faced racial abuses and was even allegedly assaulted by another woman at a shopping outlet in Beltola area on November 1.

Reportedly, the incident occurred when the victim was standing in the queue for checking out. At the same time, the other woman barged in and broke the queue. When the victim objected to the other woman cutting into the line, the woman who broke the queue allegedly started abusing the victim with racist slurs and also assaulted the victim.

The victim captured the entire incident on her smartphone camera, where the other woman is clearly seen abusing her and also assaulting her.

Following the incident, the victim has filed a complaint at the city's Basistha police station. Further investigation into the matter is underway.