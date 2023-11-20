Woman found lying naked near Guwahati College in Bamunimaidan

Guwahati, Nov 20: In a sensational incident, a woman was found lying naked on the road in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidan area on Monday morning.

According to initial information, the incident was reported at a traffic point near Guwahati College, where the locals spotted the woman lying naked.

Subsequently, the police after being informed about the matter, rushed the woman to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for immediate medical attention.

It is yet to be ascertained whether it is a case of rape or if there is some other reason behind the incident.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a probe into the matter.