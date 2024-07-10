86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati
X

Guwahati, Jul 10:In a tragic incident, a young woman from Duliajan was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati.

The woman was residing at a rented accommodation in Guwahati’s DownTown area, where the body was recovered.

According to information received, the victim was undergoing beauty training at a famous salon in Guwahati.

Following the incident, the victim's father lodged a complaint against one named Rahul at the Dispur Police Station.

Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick