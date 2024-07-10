Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jul 10:In a tragic incident, a young woman from Duliajan was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati.

The woman was residing at a rented accommodation in Guwahati’s DownTown area, where the body was recovered.



According to information received, the victim was undergoing beauty training at a famous salon in Guwahati.



Following the incident, the victim's father lodged a complaint against one named Rahul at the Dispur Police Station.

Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.