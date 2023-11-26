85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati
Guwahati, Nov 26: In a tragic incident, a young woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati on Sunday.

The body was found at a rented residence in Guwahati’s Hengerabari locality, near Amrit Udyan.

As per sources, the deceased was a resident of Dhemaji district who was working as a beautician in the city.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and took the body for post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway.

The Assam Tribune


