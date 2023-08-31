85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Woman drug peddler arrested in Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
Woman drug peddler arrested in Guwahati
Guwahati, Aug 31: An alleged woman drug smuggler was nabbed by locals in broad daylight in Guwahati on Thursday.

The woman was nabbed near Navagraha temple in Silpukhuri.

As per sources the accused was nabbed with several drug containers.

Meanwhile, the locals handed over the peddler to police for further investigation.

The Assam Tribune


