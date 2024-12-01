Woman dies on Akhil Gogoi’s Nijarapar home premises; health issues suspected

Guwahati, Dec. 1: A woman was found dead on the premises of Raijor Dal chief, Akhil Gogoi's Nijarapar residence on the intervening night of Sunday. The deceased, identified as Pushpakhi Bora, lived in the same residential complex as that of Gogoi.

According to the Sivsagar legislator, Bora did not respond when the family pharmacist arrived at her home. Concerned, he called her family and attempted to open her door, which was locked from the inside.

"My neighbour, whom we address as Junu Baideo, had not opened her door. I immediately called bhindeo, who was in Nagaon. We tried to open the door but failed. Bhindeo and his son arrived shortly after and, upon opening the door, we found Baideo lying dead," Gogoi told the press.

Reports suggest that Gogoi had previously bought the piece of land where Bora lived from her husband. The Raijor Dal leader also clarified that Bora had been suffering from several health issues.

"Baideo had been suffering from diseases for a long time. She had critical issues with her liver and kidney, and had very low haemoglobin levels," Gogoi confirmed, adding that Bora’s husband and son do not live in Nijarapar.

Following the discovery of the body, Gogoi informed the police, and the body was sent for a postmortem examination. "We informed the police, and the body has now been taken away for postmortem," he said.

In response to media reports on the incident, Gogoi urged the press not to spread misinformation and sensationalise the incident.

"The press has been saying that the body of a dead woman was found in the residence of Akhil Gogoi. This is not true. We share the same residential complex, and the lady passed away in her home due to liver and kidney-related ailments. I request the press not to sensationalise this incident," he said.

The police are expected to conduct further investigations to confirm the cause of death.