Woman dies due to artificial flood in North Guwahati

Guwahati, Sept 22: In a tragic incident, a woman allegedly died due to artificial flood in Kata Bazar area of North Guwahati on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Rukmini Boro who allegedly fell into trapped water caused by incessant rains and lost her life.

The incident has sparked public anger directed at the North Guwahati Town Committee for its failure to take adequate measures in such situations.

Several areas in North Guwahati, including Rudreswar, Madhupur, and Rahdhala, among others, are grappling with artificial floods due to the heavy rainfall.