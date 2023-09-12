Woman dies by suicide in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sept 12: In a tragic incident, a woman allegedly died by suicide in Lachit Nagar area of Guwahati on late Monday night.

Reportedly, the victim was locked herself inside her room at around 9 pm and never came out. She was later found hanging.

After several hours, the husband of the victim broke the door and found the lifeless body of his wife.

The husband said that the incident has come as shock to him and family. He also said that there was no fight nor she was subjected to any kind of torture.

Meanwhile, police reached the site and sent the body for post-mortem reports. The actual reason behind the alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained.