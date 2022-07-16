Woman arrested in Hatigaon for selling marijuana

Guwahati, July 16: The Hatigaon police have nabbed a woman, Mayuri Begum from Sijubari area in Guwahati.
The police conducted a raid following which a huge quantity of marijuana was recovered. A total of 7 kg 380 grams of marijuana was seized by the police.
As per sources, Begum was involved in the business of selling marijuana for a long time. She has been running the business from a rented house in Sijubari's Pragati Path. The police also recovered Rs 4.33 lakh from her possession. Legal action has been initiated by the police.
