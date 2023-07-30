Woman allegedly molested in Guwahati; one arrested

Guwahati, Jul 30:A molestation case has been reported in broad daylight in Guwahati on Sunday.

According to sources, a youth allegedly tried to molest a woman who is by profession a journalist and was on her way to her office.

The incident took place in Downtown area of Guwahati where the youth identified as Justin Kathar followed the woman to her office and tried to harass her.

Following the incident the woman with the help of locals chased the youth away and immediately informed the police.

Meanwhile, upon receiving information police reached the spot and arrested Kathar and a case has been registered under IPC sections 354D/354B/322.