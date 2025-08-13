'Witness Home Guards Band debut, equestrian acts this I-Day parade', urges Assam DGP

Guwahati, August 13: Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh has urged everyone in Assam to come forward and embrace the spirit of Independence Day this August 15.

Taking stock of the preparations two days ahead of the celebrations at Khanapara Veterinary Field, Singh said the Independence Day parade in Guwahati is shaping up to be a grand event, with several highlights planned for Friday.

“Rehearsals have been going well. This time, as per the Chief Minister’s instructions, the parade will not be limited to the police alone—central armed contingents and CAPF will also participate. This is to symbolise friendship and coordination,” he said.

Highlighting some of the attractions, Singh noted that, for the first time, Assam will witness a Home Guards’ band as part of the Independence Day parade.

“We have a series of bands lined up for the day, including Assam Police, Suranjana, SSB, and for the first time, a band of Home Guards will also take part in the festivities,” he added.

He further said that Assam Police’s Equestrian team is gearing up to deliver a memorable performance during the celebrations.

When asked about boycott calls from outlawed insurgent groups such as the United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) and the Wung Aung faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN), Singh said that those who love and respect their land and its people would never seek to harm it.

“I came here in 1993—it has been 32 years. So much has changed. Considering the development Assam is undergoing, I don’t think anyone who truly cares for its people and its land would want to harm it,” he said, adding, “It’s simple; we all—police, public, society—should come together to celebrate Independence Day.”