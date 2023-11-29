Within 4 months, chargesheet will be filed in APSC scam: Assam DGP

Guwahati, Nov 29: As the probe into the 2014 Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam continues, the Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh on Wednesday informed that the complete charge sheet will be filed within the next three to four months by the state police.

Speaking at an event of laying down arms by the hardcore members of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) held at the DGP office in Guwahati’s Ulubari, the DGP said, “The Special Investigating Team (SIT) is working smoothly since it was formed to the probe scam. As of now, many additional forensic reports are required in the investigation process.”

“As I mentioned earlier, no one will be spared from stringent action in connection with the scam. Separate actions will be taken against all the accused as per the complaints,” he asserted.

He further informed, “The police will file the charge sheet within the next three to four months and hence, the investigation team is trying to gather proper information on the scam.”

It may be mentioned that the SIT is questioning two ACS officers in connection with the scam.

The names of all 34 civil servants were implicated in the inquiry report of the Justice (retd.) Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission.

On November 22, among the 34 civil servant officers, two APS officers were arrested in the 2014 Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam.

