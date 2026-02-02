With gold weighing heavy on pockets, Guwahati turns to smarter choices

As the 2026 wedding season gathers pace, couples in Guwahati are reassessing gold-buying traditions against the backdrop of rising prices. Long woven into Indian weddings for its cultural, emotional and financial significance, gold jewellery still anchors bridal rituals and family legacies.

But with gold prices reportedly crossing Rs 1.48 lakh per 10 grams nationally and touching Rs 1.41 lakh per 10 grams in Guwahati at 4 pm on February 2, buying patterns are visibly shifting.

Families are increasingly favouring lighter, minimalist designs, striking a careful balance between sentiment and spend, and signalling a more mindful, practical approach to wedding gold in uncertain times.

The ‘scheme’ of things

With gold prices surging, retailers have increasingly rolled out flexible purchase schemes to ease the financial burden on buyers. Many stores now allow customers to lock in prevailing gold rates by paying a portion of the total amount upfront, offering a measure of price certainty amid volatile markets.

An employee at a gold jewellery shop in Fancy Bazar, who requested anonymity, explained how the scheme works.

“Many people hesitate to buy gold when prices are low because designs keep changing, but they also don’t want to miss an opportunity if prices rise. Under this scheme, customers can pay 80% of the gold’s value and lock the current price,” the employee said.

He explains, “For instance, if someone wants to lock the price of 10 grams of gold at Rs 1.5 lakh, they need to pay Rs 1.2 lakh upfront. They can then purchase the gold for the locked quantity at any time.”

Purabi, a Guwahati resident, pointed out that leading jewellery brands have also made gold purchases more accessible through customer-friendly schemes.

“Almost all major stores here offer such options. I’ve checked at Tanishq, Kalyan and MP Jeweller. Monthly savings plans, price-lock facilities and festive discounts on making charges really help,” she added.

She observed that evolving bridal jewellery choices have gone hand in hand with changes in the gold-buying market.

Jewellery retailers are also offering monthly savings schemes to further reduce costs for buyers. Banjit Baishya, an employee at a jewellery store on G.S. Road, said such initiatives have gained popularity.

“We are offering monthly schemes that exempt customers from making charges, which helps reduce the overall cost,” he said.

The 9-karat alternative

Another option that’s creating a buzz among gold customers in the city, are the lower-karat options. Jewellery retailers point to growing interest in 9-karat gold, especially after the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) introduced hallmarking for the category in 2025.

A jewellery store employee in GS Road said the move has reassured buyers seeking more affordable options. “The BIS introduction of hallmarking for 9-karat gold has come as a relief to many customers. In our store, we now offer collections ranging from 22-karat to 9-karat gold jewellery,” she said, requesting anonymity.





She added that while footfall has dipped following the recent price surge, wedding-related purchases have not entirely slowed.

“Couples with upcoming weddings are still visiting stores. Some are exchanging old gold jewellery, while others are opting to lock prices through schemes,” she said.

The hallmarking of 9-karat gold has widened choices for buyers amid soaring prices, allowing them to balance affordability with authenticity while continuing long-standing wedding traditions.

Bride-to-be Nitisha Nath welcomed the initiative, calling it a step in the right direction.

“I’ve heard about the BIS hallmark for 9-karat gold, and I think it’s a positive move. It makes gold more affordable and builds trust in lower-karat jewellery. It gives buyers more options,” she said.

At the same time, Nath acknowledged that rising prices have added to wedding-related stress. “As someone getting married soon, I do want gold jewellery, but the prices make you think twice. Like many others, I’m hoping the rates come down,” she added.

Echoing the sentiment, Guwahati resident Purabi said the availability of BIS-hallmarked 9-karat gold has made lighter jewellery a more viable choice.

“For daily wear or lighter bridal jewellery, it makes sense now. At least you’re getting certified gold without burning a hole in your pocket,” she said.

Experts weigh in

Experts say the recent surge in gold prices is driven by more than short-term factors such as inflation or geopolitical tensions.

According to Hafiz Muhammad Usman Rana, Senior Lecturer in Finance at Birmingham City University, the rally reflects deeper concerns about long-term economic stability and confidence.

“When there are doubts about whether central banks and governments will be able to maintain discipline over inflation, public debt and currency values over the coming decades, gold becomes more attractive,” Rana said.

He noted that this explains why gold prices can continue to rise even as inflation moderates. “That is why gold has kept climbing despite falling inflation in several major economies, including the United States and parts of Europe,” he added.

Rana also pointed to record levels of central bank gold purchases as evidence of a broader shift in outlook.

“According to the World Gold Council, central banks have been buying gold at the fastest pace in decades since 2022. This trend has continued even as inflation declines, highlighting a focus on long-term security rather than short-term price movements,” he said.

In the end, gold is no longer just about weight or weddings. It is about timing, trust and tactics - locking prices, choosing lighter designs, or going lower-carat.

As markets wobble and costs rise, buyers are proving that when gold gets heavier on the pocket, thinking smarter is the real ornament.