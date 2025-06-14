With Ambubachi Mela prep in overdrive, Guwahati braces for annual urban disruption

As Guwahati readies itself for the annual Ambubachi Mela, scheduled from June 22 to 26 at the revered Kamakhya Temple, the city is witnessing a flurry of preparations.

The Assam government has earmarked Rs 4.55 crore for the smooth conduct of this major spiritual event, which draws lakhs of pilgrims from across the country each year.

While the administrative machinery is in full swing—setting up camps, ensuring sanitation, deploying volunteers, and strengthening medical and transport infrastructure—residents of Guwahati are bracing for yet another season of civic disruption.

Over the years, the religious grandeur of the Ambubachi Mela has often clashed with the city’s daily rhythms. Traffic congestion, disrupted commutes, inadequate sanitation, and encroached public spaces have become familiar concerns during the festival.

For Sankov, a resident of the Bhootnath area, the lack of designated resting spaces for pilgrims is the heart of the issue.

“Devotees camp on both sides of key roads, turning them into virtual bottlenecks. Emergency vehicles find it difficult to pass. The government should identify specific camping zones and create special corridors for ambulances and fire services,” he said.

Despite efforts to improve traffic flow in previous editions, not all interventions have worked.













The Guwahati Traffic Police barricaded the subway along the Nilachal Flyover in the Maligaon area. (Ambubachi Mela 2024)





“The newly opened Pandu route hasn’t helped much. The real issue is the absence of proper accommodation. Devotees end up sleeping on road medians and littering public spaces. The Bhootnath area continues to be chaotic, with minimal administrative control,” said local resident Anisha T.

For college student Arunava Borah, daily travel becomes a logistical nightmare during the Mela.

“Traffic increases tenfold. What’s usually a 30-minute ride takes up to two hours. With exams often coinciding with the Mela, students are forced to leave early just to arrive on time. The heat adds to the problem—many commuters experience heatstroke, stress, and dehydration,” he said.

Daily commuter Mehzabin Sultana echoed these challenges, “Overcrowded buses, traffic jams, route diversions—it becomes difficult to get to work or home. Auto-rickshaws and cabs are hard to find, and delays are inevitable.”

Government’s grand plan

In anticipation of these challenges, Assam Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota recently chaired a high-level review meeting. The Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro) is overseeing the implementation of an inter-departmental plan aimed at maintaining a balance between religious devotion and civic order.

As part of new guidelines, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that no VIP or VVIP arrangements will be made this year. Pilgrims must leave their footwear under the Nilachal Flyover before heading to the temple. Entry into the sanctum will be restricted from 8:30 pm on June 23.









Night view of Ambubachi Mela 2024 (Photo: @TapanKumar6/'X')





Key arrangements include:

PWD (Building): Camps to be operational by June 20 with fans, lighting, sheds, and signage.

PHE: Provision of toilets and bathing facilities across designated areas.

GMC: Responsible for sanitation, drinking water supply, waste management, and road illumination.

Health & Family Welfare Department: Setting up medical camps, deploying staff, ensuring medicine availability, running 108 ambulances, conducting food safety checks, and providing wheelchairs and stretchers.

ASTC: Deployment of additional buses.

Tourism Department: Help desks at camps and railway stations.

PWD (Roads): Pedestrian pathways from Pandu Point to Kamakhya Hilltop, drain inspections, and monitoring officer deployment.

APDCL & PWD (Electrical): Ensuring uninterrupted power and inspecting all infrastructure.

Police, Fire & Emergency Services: Managing crowd control, traffic, CCTV surveillance, and emergency response readiness.

Doloi of Kamakhya Temple: Coordinating closely with all departments for smooth execution of rituals and movement.

As Guwahati opens its arms to lakhs of devotees, the real test for the city lies in managing spiritual influx without overwhelming urban life. Ensuring that faith and function can co-exist will define the success of Ambubachi Mela 2025.









Traffic congestion during Ambubachi Mela 2024.







