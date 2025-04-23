Wires, water & warnings: The hidden dangers beneath city’s urban makeover

Guwahati may be racing skyward with a skyline stitched together by cranes and concrete, but on the ground, it’s a different story — one mired in water, chaos, and rising danger.

As heavy rains lashed the city on Tuesday, Guwahati once again drowned in familiar woes - choked drains, waterlogged roads, and paralysed traffic.

But what unfolded at Chandmari was more than just urban inconvenience — it was a chilling reminder of how unsafe the city has become for its pedestrians.

A woman, simply trying to navigate the flooded, muddy street near the under-construction GNB flyover, was electrocuted after stepping on a live wire in Chandmari.

Though she survived after being rushed to the GMCH, the incident lays bare a larger, more terrifying truth - How safe are Guwahati’s streets for the common citizen?

This isn’t an isolated case. Not long ago, during the Maligaon flyover construction, falling debris claimed lives. Today it’s a live wire, tomorrow — who knows? In a city obsessed with flyovers and facelifts, basic pedestrian safety appears to be the last priority.

Citizens raise alarm

Amid the city’s concrete boom, concerned voices from the Guwahati streets are growing louder — and angrier. While citizens acknowledge the need for infrastructure development, they are unanimous on one thing - progress must not come wrapped in negligence.

Following Tuesday’s electrocution incident, eyewitnesses revealed a disturbing lapse — the on-site workforce had no idea how to switch off the power supply. “We tried calling them for help, but they didn’t know how to turn off the electricity,” said one onlooker, visibly shaken.

Others have pointed out that exposed and dangling wires have become silent threats, especially during rains when visibility drops and urgency rises.













Wires seen along footpaths (AT Photo)

Specially-abled resident Writam Changkakoti added, "Often, I have somebody accompanying me and I take my cane along. Even then, I am often afraid of what I might step into because the streets under the under-construction flyovers are not walkable."

But it’s not just live wires. Streets cluttered with construction materials have turned routine crossings into obstacle courses. “Debris is everywhere — how can one even walk safely? Development is good, but why must it endanger the public?” asked a local resident, requesting anonymity.

For many, the gravest concern is for children. "Footpaths are unsafe for both children and adults. During the monsoons, it's hard to see where we're stepping. Construction materials like rods are often dumped on the walkways, making it especially difficult for children, teenagers, and the elderly to navigate safely," said Indrani Bhowal, a city resident.

As citizens rightfully demand safety on streets, one fundamental question lingers in every concerned mind — who is accountable for this?

Tangled wires, tangled responsibilities

Addressing Tuesday's electrocution incident, the Assam Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APDCL) highlighted a significant issue - the lack of proper sensitisation among the workforce employed by contractors on construction sites.

“We frequently encounter situations, unrelated to the electrocution incident, where workers simply stuff exposed wires into plastic bags,” an APDCL source stated, adding that the woman was electrocuted after coming into contact with welding wires.

“The responsibility of APDCL ends at the power supply. The incident occurred due to the negligence of on-site workers, particularly the contractors,” the source clarified.

He emphasised that proper sensitisation and training of the workforce, especially in handling electricity, is crucial to ensuring the safety of citizens on the streets.

PWD bets on tech to fix woes

It’s not just city streets that are turning into hazards — footpaths, too, have become traps in waiting. Cracked slabs, gaping holes, and waterlogged pavements now pose an everyday risk to unsuspecting pedestrians.

But the responsibility doesn’t fall on one authority alone. With multiple departments in the mix — most notably the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and the Public Works Department (PWD) — ensuring pedestrian safety has become a complex, multi-agency affair.

Addressing the issue, a senior official from the PWD said the department is open to embracing new technologies aimed at enhancing footpath durability and safety. “One such move is the gradual adoption of Fibre Reinforced Pavements (FRP),” the official noted.

Each year, ahead of the monsoon season, pavement slabs are removed for drain desiltation. This process often leads to cracked or broken slabs, turning sidewalks into stumbling blocks. “To reduce slab breakage, we’ve begun transitioning to FRPs,” the official explained, highlighting how the new material promises greater strength and longevity.

In addition to better materials, the PWD is also working on physical barriers to keep pedestrians safe. “We're installing railings along footpaths to prevent people from straying into traffic lanes,” he said.









Slabs and railings are used, but do these alone keep pedestrians safe on the footpaths? (AT Photo)

The official also emphasised that safety protocols are non-negotiable when it comes to contractor work. “Footpaths are meant to offer pedestrians a safe space. There’s no room for negligence. When we engage contractors, we ensure they are following construction safety guidelines, and we monitor the process closely.”

As Guwahati chases the dream of a smarter skyline, the safety of its citizens must not become collateral damage. Infrastructure without accountability breeds danger, not progress. The city’s development story will only be truly complete when its footpaths, not just its flyovers, are safe for every walker.