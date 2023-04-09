Winning medal in my first international event was great, says Devika Sarma

Guwahati, April 9: Winning a medal by an athlete in his/her very first international event doesn’t always happen. But Devika Sarma of Guwahati is an exception here.

Nineteen-year-old Devika recently won a bronze medal in the South Asian Junior Triathlon Championship in Pokhara, Nepal. This was her maiden attempt at an international event after taking up triathlon in 2021.

“It means a lot to me. For me to go there, participate and win a medal is a morale booster. I’m high in confidence after the championship,” Devika told The Assam Tribune on Sunday.

Assam Triathlon Association (ATA) on Sunday felicitated Devika for her achievement.

Devika further said meeting and interacting with the athletes from different countries was also a learning experience.

“Definitely, the experience was great. Interacting and observing players from different countries was a huge experience. I could also realize the shortcomings in cycling and running. So, overall it was enriching,” she added.

Devika, a student of Cotton University, is now aiming to participate in the selection trials for the Asia Triathlon U23/Junior Championships to be held in Japan in June this year.

Earlier, Devika was into Aquathlon but she started to take triathlon seriously in 2021. Now she wants to leave a mark in the game.

“I want to go step by step. I want to do well in the upcoming events and then in the national games. Then I would like to do well in international events,” she added.

Devika trains at Dolphin Swimming Training Centre. She runs at the Judges’ Field, SAI Field and Sarosojai Sports Complex besides doing cycling on the road.

Assam Triathlon Association president JN Dutta Baruah and secretary Arup Krishna Thakuria sought everyone’s cooperation to populrise the sports so that more youths come forward to participate in triathlon.

On the felicitation programme which was held at the Assam Olympic Association conference hall in Guwahati on Sunday, several known sports organisers including Bishnuram Nunisa, Bhabajyoti Goswami, Kailash Sarma, Alok Tripathi, Shiladitya Dev and veteran sports journalist Balendra Mohan Chakraborty among others were present.