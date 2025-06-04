Why Guwahati’s hills are crumbling: Inside city’s growing landslide crisis

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rainfall in Guwahati till June 8, even as the city struggles to return to normalcy following the heavy downpour on May 30 that brought life to a standstill.

While civic issues such as waterlogged roads, traffic snarls, and safety concerns continue to dominate headlines, the city’s hilly outskirts are grappling with a recurring menace—landslides. The latest incident in Bonda claimed three lives, including that of a minor.

According to recent reports, 366 locations across Guwahati have been officially designated as landslide-prone.

Among these, Sunsali Hill tops the list with 77 vulnerable spots, followed by Noonmati (40), Kharguli (37), Khanapara (33), Narangi (31), and Hengrabari (30). Other high-risk areas include Kahilipara (25), Santipur (20), and Narakasur Hill (14).

Additionally, there are 9 landslide-prone sites in Garbhanga, 8 in Maligaon, 7 in Kalapahar, and 6 each in Gotanagar and Nabagraha.

Fatasil, Kamakhya/Nilachal, Sarania, and Koina-Dhora each have 5 such spots, while Jalukbari/Lankeshwar has 2, and Sukreswar has 1.

The unchecked urban sprawl into Guwahati’s fragile hill ecosystems has worsened the situation. Once densely forested and sparsely populated, these slopes are now dotted with unauthorised constructions, making them increasingly vulnerable to landslides during the monsoon.

“Earlier, the hills of Guwahati would remain dark at night. Now, lights are visible in almost every corner. This illumination reflects the extent of human encroachment. Recurring landslides are a direct result of deforestation, and unregulated development is a major contributing factor,” said Dipanjol Deka, an environmentalist.













A recent incident of landslide in Kamakhya Hills. (Photo: 'X')





‘We live in fear every monsoon’

Just a week before the landslide tragedy in Bonda, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) had issued advisory urging residents in landslide-prone areas to relocate to safer locations ahead of the monsoons. But many did not heed the warning — and the consequences are now tragically evident.

So, why do people continue to live in these vulnerable hillsides despite the obvious risks? Robin Das from Sunsali explained, “Our parents built this home, and we’ve lived here for so many years. It’s not easy to leave everything behind and start over—we simply can’t afford to build another house elsewhere.”

Many residents believe that heavy rainfall, compounded by rampant construction, has destabilised the soil structure, leading to frequent slope failures.

“We’ve lived here for over ten years, but the situation has deteriorated. Although nothing has happened in our area yet, each time it rains heavily, we fear the hill behind our house might collapse,” said Queen Pathak, a resident of Kharguli.

Echoing her concern, Alok Sarma, a resident of Noonmati, shared, “Every monsoon feels like a test of survival. We can’t sleep peacefully on rainy nights—we’re constantly listening for sounds of cracking earth or shifting soil. It’s terrifying.”

For many, especially those from lower-income backgrounds, relocation is not a realistic option. As Pathak and Sarma earlier shared, they feel trapped—unable to move due to financial constraints, yet forced to live under the constant shadow of danger.









Landslide in Bonda, Guwahati





The path towards prevention

Preventing landslides in Guwahati requires urgent and coordinated efforts - controlling unplanned construction, restoring green cover, and improving drainage systems.

Experts argue that most landslides in the city are not natural disasters but man-made crises. Unchecked felling of trees, reckless cutting of hills, and construction without proper retaining walls or drainage mechanisms have all contributed to destabilising the fragile slopes.

“If someone builds a house in the hills, they must construct a guard wall to protect themselves from landslides. But because guard walls are expensive, many people simply encroach on these areas and erect makeshift structures, which later put them at serious risk,” said Deka.

The loss of vegetation not only weakens slope stability but also reduces the land's capacity to absorb rainwater — turning even moderate rainfall into a serious hazard.

“Nothing major has happened in our locality so far, but recently the District Commissioner visited and laid a tarpaulin along the roadside to divert rainwater,” Pathak noted.

To mitigate the rising threat, experts recommend a multi-pronged approach, including strict enforcement of construction laws and targeted awareness campaigns.

“All encroachments in the hills must be stopped. Construction here directly endangers lives. The government must take strong action to prevent unauthorised settlements. If construction is to be allowed, it should be strictly conditional — such as mandating the construction of protective guard walls. There must be clear Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in place, which everyone must follow,” stressed Deka.

The hills of Guwahati are sounding an alarm. What’s at stake is more than just the city’s ecological integrity — it’s the safety and future of its residents.

Sustainable development, rooted in environmental responsibility, is the only way forward to safeguard these fragile landscapes and the lives built on them.













The aftermath of landslide in Bonda



