'Why are people in Singapore not cooperating?' asks Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima

Guwahati, Oct 7: In an emotional appeal, Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late cultural icon Zubeen Garg, questioned the growing absence of empathy and humanity surrounding the investigation into her husband’s death.

“Why are the Singapore people not cooperating? Why are we losing humanity?” Garima told the press on Tuesday, her voice heavy with grief. Her words captured the pain and frustration of a family and a state still searching for answers 19 days after losing one of Assam’s most beloved icons.

Garima said that while she and her family still believe in the legal process, the slow pace and lack of transparency have caused deep distress.

“We just want to know what happened that day and why we had to lose a person like Zubeen. People shouldn’t do politics over this. There are too many distractions, and it’s turning into a mess,” she said, urging everyone to set aside agendas.

Calling Zubeen a "man of rare clarity and kindness", she added, “Zubeen was a simple person without complications. We still believe the authorities are following the right path and will deliver justice. But it has to be fast! The fire is still burning to know what really happened. We will only be at peace once we know the truth.”

Her emotional remarks highlighted a growing sentiment among Garg’s fans and well-wishers who have repeatedly appealed for a fair, swift and transparent investigation.

“He gave so much to everyone and he loved everyone. Why is he being neglected now? Everyone should cooperate,” she said.

Garima’s call for compassion also reflected her disappointment at the indifference she feels has clouded the investigation process.

“Zubeen was for everyone, and the world is realising it now. But in this moment, I just want to see humanity and not politics, not silence,” she said.

Despite her sorrow, Garima shared that she is continuing Garg’s creative legacy by completing his unfinished film project Roi Roi Binale, which was scheduled for release on October 31.

“A bit of patchwork was left. After editing, we realised a few scenes needed to be done. We were supposed to finish it after Zubeen’s return on September 21. Things didn’t remain the same, but now we’re completing it because that’s what he wanted,” she said.

Meanwhile, a member from Singapore Assam Association, Rupkamal Kalita, visited the CID office on Tuesday to cooperate on the ongoing investigation into the circumstances that led to Garg's death.

Kalita was one of the eleven people who was in the yacht in Singapore with Zubeen on that fateful day.