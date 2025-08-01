We’re ready to sacrifice our lives: Siksha Karmis’ hunger strike enters 10th day

Guwahati, Aug 1: The indefinite hunger strike launched by the members of the Jyoti Kendra Shiksha Karmi Santha (Assam) entered its 10th day on Friday at Guwahati’s Chachal protest site.

The strike, which began on July 23, is being staged by Siksha Karmis (education workers) demanding a salary hike, permanent appointments, and an increase in their retirement age to 60 years.

As the protest continues, the health of several demonstrators has started deteriorating.

“Today marks the 10th day of our protest. Our health is worsening, but until our demands are fulfilled, we will not move. We appeal to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take immediate action and provide a concrete solution,” said one of the protesting teachers.

The protesters have vowed not to leave the site unless their demands are met, even declaring their willingness to sacrifice their lives if necessary.

When asked whether the Chief Minister had addressed their concerns, the protesters said they had met him multiple times.

“Each time, he assured us of a solution. But till now, nothing has been done,” a demonstrator said.

Frustrated by the prolonged silence from the administration, another protester remarked, “We voted this government into power, and now they refuse to listen to our pleas.”

Another protester, Rijaul Islam, stated, “The government had earlier stated that resolving the issues of Siksha Karmis would be a top priority. But what kind of priority is this? No action has been taken so far. We should be teaching our students, but instead, we’re out on the streets fighting for our survival.”

With their health deteriorating and patience wearing thin, the Jyoti Kendra Siksha Karmis are holding their ground amid growing frustration over government inaction.