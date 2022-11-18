Week-long programme from Friday to mark concluding ceremony of Lachit's 400th birth anniversary

Guwahati, Nov 18: A week-long programme to mark the conclusion of the 400th birth anniversary celebration of legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan got underway on Friday in Assam with march past by security agencies across the state.

The Army, para-military forces and NCC cadets, among others, joined the state police force in the march past organised in all district headquarters and major towns.

Borphukan is known for his leadership in the 1671 'Battle of Saraighat' on the Brahmaputra that thwarted a drawn-out attempt by the Mughal forces, led by Raja Ramsingh-I, to take back Assam.

The birth anniversary celebration was launched by former president Ram Nath Kovind in February this year and will conclude with a three-day finale from November 23 to 25 in New Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the last day's events.

"Our week-long celebration of 400th birth anniv of Mahabir Lachit Barphukan has begun on a grand note with march past by @assampolice across all districts," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on Twitter.

He appealed to all to participate in the celebration and create more awareness of the saga of the Ahom commander.

Special director general of police GP Singh, sharing photographs on the micro-blogging site of Army, CRPF, BSF, SSB, CISF and NCC cadets joining the March Past, wrote: "Excellence is an art form that has to be practised like science - with perfection. Our tribute to the legendary General of Assam - the Great Lachit Barphukan."

The event was flagged off in the state's largest city Guwahati by police commissioner Harmeet Singh.

"Flagging Off the Combined Forces March Past, held to Commemorate the Valour & Sacrifice of Mahabir General Lachit Barphukan, in Guwahati. Our Humble Tribute to the Great General, who defeated the Mughals & didn't let them enter Assam, on his 400th Birth Anniversary Celebrations," the top police officer tweeted.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said in New Delhi on Thursday that the state government is working with the National Defence Academy (NDA), Pune, to organise a special talk on Borphukan.

The NDA has been awarding its best cadet with the Lachit Borphukan Gold Medal every year since 1999 and a statue of him was later established in the complex.

Plans are also afoot to make Lachit Divas on November 24 an annual calendar event for a talk on relevant themes to be organised by the Assam government in different parts of the country, the chief minister said.

The state government has already released a theme song to mark the birth anniversary celebration, and also launched a mobile application through which people can submit their writings of the Ahom general.

A documentary on Borphukan has also been made by the state government, which will be telecast through national and international media to popularise the achievements of the Ahom commander.