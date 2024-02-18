Wedding Venue Heist in Guwahati: Robbers make off with valuables worth lakhs

Guwahati, Feb 18: Amidst the rampant theft incident in the city, the robbers have now started to target wedding halls to loot valuables worth lakhs.

One such incident has unfolded at The Crown marriage hall in Guwahati’s Noonmati area, where the robbers looted jewellery and garments belonging to the bride.

Speaking about the incident, the groom said, “There were two individuals who stole jewellery and sarees worth Rs. 2.4 lakhs belonging to my bride. Based on CCTV footage, the accused have been identified.”

Meanwhile, the groom’s family lodged an FIR at Noonmati Police Station, and the police have launched their search operation to nab the robbers.

The incident has raised questions about the safety of valuables even at a crowded event such as a wedding ceremony.